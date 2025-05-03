Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland dog daycare Pets & Pats fought for years to keep criminal charges against it suppressed

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·nzme·
15 mins to read

Kiwi's are spending more money than ever on their animal friends.
  • Angela Beer and her company, which operates as Pets & Pats, were prosecuted by Auckland Council for violating resource consents.
  • They were fined $77,750 after pleading guilty to criminal charges, but the case could not be reported for years.
  • The business has now moved to Kumeu, but it will be sentenced again later this month for additional violations at the Dairy Flat property it used to occupy.

After a two-and-a-half-year legal battle to keep their identities secret, it can now be revealed that a posh doggy daycare and the high-profile entrepreneur who runs it have been prosecuted twice by Auckland Council after hundreds of complaints from neighbours.

The Herald has been attending Environment Court

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save