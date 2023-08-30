Port of Auckland CEO Roger Gray. Photo / Dean Purcell

Port of Auckland has paid a $1125 performance bonus to its workers, in recognition of their contribution to a turnaround in the council-owned company’s performance.

The payout goes to the 430 employees who are covered by the collective employment agreements negotiated with unions.

Last week the company announced that net profit after tax for the 2023 year was $40.5 million, up from a $10.2m loss the previous year. It paid a dividend to the Auckland Council of $30m, up from $15.8m in 2022.

“We know that it’s been a tough year with many family budgets coming under pressure,” said chief executive Roger Gray, “and we’re pleased to be able to provide this one-off bonus to our people.”

He added: “This company performance bonus reflects there has been significant work done by our people throughout the year in delivering the first year of our Regaining our Mana strategy. We’ve had an exceptional improvement in our results, and we thank all our people for their efforts.”

The business has changed its name to Port of Auckland from Ports of Auckland, to reflect the 2018 sale of its Ōnehunga seaport.

The Regaining our Mana strategy was introduced by Gray after he joined the company in April last year. It’s aimed at building staff relations, environmental action and a stronger customer focus to boost profitability.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, who is travelling overseas, said he had not been given advance notice about the performance bonuses.

He declined to comment directly, but did say: “I am pleased to see the Port of Auckland is performing better, as I have long been saying that revenues could easily be improved, and I expect to see more.”

He added: “I would urge the board and management team to consider how they can return more to the long-suffering shareholder of the company, which also has budget pressures that ultimately impact all Auckland ratepayers, who are having a tough year.”

Gray said Port of Auckland expects “continued improvement” and is “working towards paying ratepayers a dividend equal to $1m a week in 2026″.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s requirement that council agencies seek alternative sources of income for some of their work has produced a major sponsor for the Lantern Festival and the Diwali Festival.

The Lantern Festival, which celebrates the Chinese New Year, is the largest annual festival in Auckland, attracting more than 170,000 visitors. Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, draws 60,000 people.

Both are presented with support from the council’s events agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU).

Nick Hill, chief executive of TAU, said: “We are thrilled that BNZ is partnering with two of Auckland’s most popular cultural festivals. It’s a great example of how Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is working with the private sector to reduce the reliance on ratepayer funding, while still delivering world-class cultural experiences that inevitably make Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland a great place to live, work, and visit.”

This year’s Diwali Festival will take place in early November in Aotea Square. The Lantern Festival will be at the Manukau Sports Bowl in late February.

