Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Ports of Auckland: Evidence of unharnessed contractors at dangerous heights 'disturbs' new CEO, revelation worker lost leg

8 minutes to read
Photos of contractors working at height without harnesses has disturbed the new Ports of Auckland chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Photos of contractors working at height without harnesses has disturbed the new Ports of Auckland chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Tom Dillane
By
Tom Dillane

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Fresh evidence of contract workers at the Ports of Auckland not wearing harnesses at dangerous heights has scared and "disturbed" its new chief executive, as revelations of a stevedore losing a leg add to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.