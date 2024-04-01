NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said emergency services have closed a portion of the arterial route neat Matua Rd.

A part of State Highway 16 has been closed after a serious crash this morning, causing chaos for West Auckland commuters.

One person is seriously injured while two others have received moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 7am near Matua Rd.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said emergency services have closed a portion of the arterial route. It is expected to be closed for “some time” NZTA said.

Diversions are in place via Foster Rd and Trig Rd. NZTA is urging motorists to allow extra time for their commute this morning and to expect delays.

SH16 WAIMAUKU TO KUMEU - UPDATE 8:00AM

Due to a serious crash #SH16 is closed between Trigg Rd & Foster Rd in Huapai and likely to remain closed for some time this morning as NZ Police undertake an investigation. Allow extra time for short detour: https://t.co/YzRFST5U11 ^TP pic.twitter.com/MEOAmSnUqZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 1, 2024

Bus route 125 will be detoured until further notice, Auckland Transport said, as a result of the crash. Stops 4872 and 4893 will be missed.