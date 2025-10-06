“Oh my gosh, the details ... Her hair is so cool. She’s got calves and quads,” she said.

Woodman-Wickliffe said seeing her “twin” with muscles and pink nail polish was emotional.

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has been immortalised in the form of her very own Barbie. Photo / Supplied

“Having grown up loving Barbie, it was surreal and special to see myself and all the things that make me who I am,” Portia Woodman-Wickliffe said.

“I know the importance of visibility, and now young girls can see themselves represented and know what’s possible.”

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe joins other female footballers who have Barbie figures. Photo / Supplied

The details

The scrunchie in the doll’s hair represents the rainbow LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m proud to be married to my wife, and that is who I am, and I’m proud of that,” Woodman-Wickliffe said.

She said the most important detail included in her doll was her tā moko.

“My tattoo that I have on my leg that represents myself, my family, my community – being Māori is really important to who I am,” she said.

Barbie said it was dedicated to encouraging young girls to believe in their abilities, even when competing in a sport often regarded as a male-dominated field.

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe with the other female footballer players who have been made into Barbie figures. Photo / Supplied

“I want girls to know that being involved in sport, and staying in sport, makes a real difference.

“Too often we start, but then we drop off. Staying in sport builds confidence. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do now without rugby,” Woodman-Wickliffe said.

New research across the country found that one in three girls disengages from sports by age 14.

This was found to be primarily because of body confidence concerns, self-doubt, and a lack of visible female role models.

It was found that only 53% of girls aged 6 to 14 felt confident while playing sports.

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe with her Barbie figure. Photo / Supplied

“Sport has given me the belief to embrace who I am.

“I am proud to be me, strong, funny, beautiful, Māori, all the things that make me who I am. And I want girls all around the world to feel that same pride,” Portia Woodman-Wickliffe said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.