Updated

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe honoured with Barbie ahead of International Day of the Girl

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The rugby great joins Barbie’s global campaign marking International Day of the Girl.

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has been immortalised in the form of her very own Barbie.

Mattel, Inc. announced today the two-time Olympic and world champion was made into a doll dressed in her No. 11 Black Ferns uniform and sporting a rainbow scrunchie.

The Kiwi rugby star

