Port of Auckland boss Roger Gray tells councillors he wants to be NZ’s ‘premium import port’, not the biggest

Simon Wilson
By
5 mins to read
The Auckland port handled 819,000 containers last year. Photo / Michael Craig

The Auckland port will “never go back to being the number one port in New Zealand” and the cars are not likely to shift in the foreseeable future, says its chief executive.

