Port injuries are down but a union says more work is needed on safety

Port of Auckland says lost-time injuries have fallen by a third in the past year. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland’s port company says injuries have sharply dropped under new national standards, but a workers’ union says some employers still aren’t getting the message on port safety.

The Approved Code of Practice for Loading and Unloading Cargo at Ports and on Ships was introduced by the Government last November to create unified standards across the country instead of individual ports setting their own rules.

At the time, Workplace Health and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden said the standards would reduce harm and fatalities on ports by setting consistent safety practices.

Port of Auckland general manager health, safety and wellbeing, Rob Mair, said the standards have been good for the industry, with lost-time injuries falling by a third in the past 12 months.

“It’s really helped us create a consistent set of work practices, which improve outcomes for safety.”