Christchurch and the Selwyn district will transition from a state of emergency to a ‘recovery phase’ as fire crews continue to work on the still-active Port Hill fire site.

More than 100 houses were evacuated and a container home was burnt out, after the fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills last Wednesday which covered more than 650ha.

Fire crews fighting the Port Hills fire are scaling back work, with all helicopters and aircraft grounded. Photo / George Heard

Canterbury Civil Defence group controller Richard Ball told media that as of 1pm, Christchurch and Selwyn will move from a state of emergency into the ‘recovery phase’.

“That means the lead from a Civil Defence perspective and the powers that can be exercised under the Civil Defence Act move from the controller to the recovery manager,” Ball said.

“In a practical sense, it’s going to be a continuation of working together across all services and agencies as we’ve been doing throughout the response.”

A state of emergency was declared in Christchurch and Selwyn last Wednesday by Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Selwyn District Council Mayor Sam Broughton to ‘better co-ordinate the response across all the various agencies.’

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger and Selwyn District Council Mayor Sam Broughton thank firefighters for their efforts tackling the Port Hills fire. Photo / Jaime Cunningham

Ball said the nature of recovery is ‘fundamentally different from response.’

“The immediate risks to people, animals, property, and the natural environment have diminished, and recovery is a slower and more deliberate process.

“Part of the process is community engagement to understand how people have been affected, particularly after two serious fires in seven years and what they want for the future,” Ball said.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) area commander Colin Russell said crews are scaling back work, with all helicopters and aircraft grounded on Tuesday.

He said the aim was to clear all hotspots before handing the fireground back to landowners.

“Canterbury remains in a prohibited fire season, so fire danger is still very high, and we will be entering some more high-risk periods over the weekend, so we ask the public to be very vigilant and careful around their activities,” Russell said.

Canterbury remains in a prohibited fire season. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger thanked emergency services personnel who have worked long hours in difficult conditions over the last week.

Mauger acknowledged residents who were evacuated as a result of the fire last week, acknowledging the disruption and anxiety the fire brought to their lives.

International mountain biking event Crankworx Summer Series, scheduled to be held in Christchurch, over the weekend, was cancelled due to the Port Hills fire.

A spokesperson for the event confirmed the Port Hills fire had “significantly impacted” the adventure park and announced a “complete cancellation” of the events fire.

The three-day event was set to include the best local and international mountain bikers on brand new courses at Christchurch’s Adventure Park.

It comes as police confirmed they spoke with two people seen on a walking track moments before the Port Hills fire was noticed as part of their investigation.

The Herald earlier revealed residents near Hoon Hay Valley Rd saw two people around a walking track on the hill followed by smoke.

The pair then drove off with residents taking photos of the car and sending them to the police.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald police had spoken to those people, as well as the ones in the car.

“Along with several others in the area, as they appear to be likely witnesses at this time.

“Police are working through what they have said, as investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley earlier said police have had a number of residents come to the base and advise them about “suspicious activity” that they’ve seen up to and including on the first fire day.