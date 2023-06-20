The man appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning. Photo / NZME

A Porirua man accused of causing nine separate fractures on a 3-month-old baby has appeared in court.

The 22-year-old, who has interim name suppression, faces three charges in the Porirua District Court of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested and charged in April, several months after the baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital with serious injuries.

The baby was taken to hospital on December 31, where it was determined he had suffered non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body.

The man was arrested after police appealed to the public for further information on the case. He earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was supported in court today by his father. His next appearance will be in August, when name suppression is expected to be formally argued.

The man was remanded on bail to reappear in the Wellington District Court.

The baby remains in the care of extended family.



