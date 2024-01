A person has been left with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Wellington.

One person has suffered serious injuries after a crash on Paekakariki Hill Rd near Wellington.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at 12.36pm.

The road is now closed.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

