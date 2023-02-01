Popular winery signpost damaged during spate of vandalism

Damage to signposts on the corner of Te Mata Rd and Waimārama Rd. Photo / NZME

A night of random vandalisation of signposts near Havelock North toppled a winery sign that’s become a tourism favourite.

Two signposts on the corner of Te Mata Rd and Waimārama Rd were lying fully uprooted on Tuesday morning.

One of the signs is a standard intersection sign, while the other is more well-known, as it points to wineries in every direction, with tourists often stopping in front of it to pose for pictures.

A spokesperson from Hastings District Council said damage to eight signs on Te Mata and Waimārama Rds on Saturday night had been reported to the police.

The spokesperson said repairs could not be carried out as quickly as usual due to the weekend’s storm events and teams needing to prioritise clearing slips to make travel safer.

“Council has reported this to police, and preparations are under way to repair the signs as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said the damage to the signposts puts lives at risk and creates unnecessary additional costs.

“These signs are an important part of our transport network, providing direction and assisting with road safety. The vandalism of them not only puts community safety at risk, but also incurs unnecessary repair and replacement costs.”