Enjoy two days of exciting polo action at the inaugural Mystery Creek Festival of Polo.

Enjoy two days of exciting polo action at the inaugural Mystery Creek Festival of Polo.

The inaugural week-long Mystery Creek Festival of Polo is taking place this week, culminating in two public events.

Originally part of a dairy farm, Mystery Creek Polo Club is home to New Zealand polo legends John-Paul and Nina Clarkin.

With their beautiful homestead as a backdrop, the tournament was hosting two international teams with players from all over the world and over 600 horses.

International Day Friday will feature the New Zealand v Australia Trans-Tasman Clash, with both men’s and women’s teams battling it out.

An unmissable event, the Trans-Tasman clash is being pitched by organisers as the perfect place for Friday afternoon drinks with colleagues and friends.

People can entertain clients pitch-side, watch from the VIP tent or enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the family picnic lawn.

Gates open at 3pm.

Finals day on Sunday will bring together the eight top teams, where they will compete for 0, 3, 6 and 16 grade finals and ultimately the Mystery Creek Festival of Polo 2024 Champion Team for each grade.

Gates open at 9.30am.

While the glamour and prestige remains, Mystery Creek Festival of Polo is opening up the thrill of the sport to the public, with more inclusive and accessibly-priced tickets for the community to learn about and take in the fast-paced action of polo.

Enjoy all the action on and off the field while the kids are catered for with free family-friendly entertainment.

Both Friday and Sunday’s events will have family-friendly activities that include everything from bouncy castles and face-painting to a selection of classic lawn games and giant versions of your favourite games like Jenga and Tic Tac Toe. There will be no shortage of fun.

Then, when they’re ready for a break, the young ones can grab a bean bag and kick back in the shade with an icecream.

The whole family is invited to the club along with colleagues, clients and friends.

For more information and updates head to Mystery Creek Festival of Polo on Facebook, or to purchase tickets, visit festivalofpolo.co.nz





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



