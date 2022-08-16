PM Jacinda Ardern says embattled Labour Party MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has been suspended after a special caucus meeting. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour has overtaken National again in the latest Curia-Taxpayers Union poll which saw National and its leader Christopher Luxon take a dive in popularity.

The poll has National dropping three points since last month to 34 per cent, while Labour has nudged up slightly to 35.2 per cent to overtake it again - although the centre-right bloc of National and Act are still slightly ahead of the combined Green Party-Labour block. Te Pāti Māori would be the kingmaker, on 3.5 per cent.

And Luxon has dived as preferred Prime Minister to 19.5 per cent - down almost three points since last month and well down on the 28 per cent he got in the same poll in June.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was down slightly at 39.5 per cent - well ahead of Luxon.

Act leader David Seymour had risen to 7.7 per cent - and NZ First leader Winston Peters was up 1.9 points to 4.2 per cent.

The poll was taken from August 3 to 11, including the weekend of National's annual conference. The last three days overlapped with the news about National's Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell's involvement in bullying at King's College from his school years. Uffindell was stood down while an investigation into subsequent claims about his behaviour at Otago University is done by Maria Dew QC.

It was taken before Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma's public claims that he was bullied by the party whips over staffing issues in his office - public statements that resulted in his suspension from the Labour caucus on Tuesday.

National was on 34 (down 3), Labour on 35.2 (up 0.5), the Green Party on 9.5 (up 1), Act on 11 (up 1), Te Pāti Māori on 3.5 (down 0.2) and NZ First on 2.6 (down 0.7).