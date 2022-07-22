Youth MP Lilii Tuila asks a question during Question Time at the 2022 Youth Parliament. Photo/ New Zealand Parliament, The Office of the Clerk

Government ministers were faced with a series of challenging questions at Parliament on a wide variety of subjects this week, including mental health challenges, New Zealand's history curriculum, and the troubles caused by rising inflation.

While for all intents and purposes this may have appeared to be a normal day at Parliament, there was one major difference: no question was asked by anyone older than 18.

Youth MP Quinn Rimmer asks a question during Question Time at the 2022 Youth Parliament. Photo/ New Zealand Youth Parliament, The Office of the Clerk

Youth Parliament 2022 is a triennial event, which was held this year by the Ministry of Youth Development and the Office of the Clerk, from July 19 to 20. Each of the 120 Youth Members of Parliament were selected by a member of the New Zealand Parliament, and given the chance to address the House over the course of the event.

Of these Youth MPs, 24 had the opportunity on Tuesday morning to question Government ministers on subjects relating to their portfolios.

Mental health, especially youth mental health, was kept in a keen focus by several speakers but other topics, such as inflation and the current crisis in Ukraine, were key highlights as well.

Among the questions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about how prepared New Zealand was to ward off the threat of foreign interference in elections, while Defence Minister Peeni Henare was asked about the country's response to emerging risks to sovereignty in Pacific regional countries.

Youth MP Simon Xiao asks a question during Question Time at the 2022 Youth Parliament. Photo/ New Zealand Youth Parliament, The Office of the Clerk

Early in the session, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson was pressed by Quinn Rimmer, the Youth MP representing Simon Court (ACT - List), over the minister's past decisions regarding New Zealand's Covid-19 response. Robertson held to his decisions, saying that he stood by every choice he made in the context of what was going on when he made it. Quinn however said that that was not enough.

"While [Minister Robertson] did answer my questions to a level of satisfaction, it was not complete and his economic analysis was flawed. The $350 Cost of Living Relief Payment is untargeted as anyone earning under $70,000 a year will be adding to inflation through their spending," Quinn said.

Youth MPs had the opportunity to discuss a variety of different subjects over the course of the event. The questions posed to ministers were written by the Youth MPs themselves, based on what they were most passionate about.

All Youth MPs also had an opportunity during Youth Parliament general debate to deliver a speech on a topic of interest to them. The opinions expressed by Youth MPs were their own and did not necessarily reflect the viewpoints of the MP that they represented.

