Labour this week provided the Herald with two lists (one for Labour’s first year and one for National’s first year) that the party said showed National had begun more working groups or reviews in its first 12 months than the previous Labour government.
The Herald spotted that several of those listed as having begun under National had been double counted. Taking out the duplicates showed the parties had started a similar number - Labour had started a few more.
That led Labour leader Chris Hipkins to claim in an interview with the Herald that National were “complete hypocrites” as National had repeatedly attacked the previously Labour Government for the number of working groups or reviews it had begun.
National at the time said Labour was appointing groups and holding reviews because it was out of ideas, while Ardern said there were genuine issues that needed to be cleaned up after National had left office.
Labour earlier this month asked the neutral Parliamentary Library for a comparison between the number of reviews commissioned by the last Labour-led Government during its first year and the number commissioned by the current National-led Government in its first year.
The political party also supplied the library with a list of reviews, advisory groups, and inquiries it had identified in the current Government’s first year to help with the comparison.
The library sent back a list it had previously created of Labour’s reviews, based on information found in Beehive press releases or from ministry websites, alongside the list of National’s that Labour had provided.
Labour supplied the Herald with the two lists. They showed Labour started 37 in its first year compared with 40 begun under National.
Hipkins said one could argue about whether some things on each list should be included, but overall, “I reckon the numbers are probably about the same”.
“What the list shows is if you’re comparing on an apples-on-apples basis, the current government have done roughly the same number of reviews in their first year as we did in our first year, which shows they’re complete hypocrites,” he said.
He said National had been “happy to bang the drum when they were in Opposition”.
“Now that they’re in government they’re certainly not walking the walk.... they’re sort of being haunted by their own words.”
The Labour leader said he didn’t have any issue with new governments setting up working groups or reviews after taking office as “in a good democracy you actually involve people in the decisions they’re affected by”.
After being approached for comment, National responded by providing what it said was a non-exhaustive list of additional working groups, advisory groups, reviews and investigations that it believed should have been included on the list of those started under Labour. It also doubled-counted a couple.
Bishop said it was “incredibly embarrassing for the Labour leader”.
“He established so many committees and advisory groups in government, he can’t even remember half of them.”
The Labour Party didn’t take issue when the Herald raised these groups, but Hipkins said National was attempting to “deflect from the bad choices they’ve made for New Zealand”. Labour said its list for National wasn’t exhaustive.