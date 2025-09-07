Advertisement
Winston Peters wars with the left as immigration tussle grows on the right - Adam Pearse

Winston Peters outlined a possible new compulsory KiwiSaver policy at his annual party conference. Video / NZ Herald
THE FACTS

  • NZ First is promising to campaign on compulsory KiwiSaver contributions.
  • Winston Peters also announced a policy that would see migrants signing a values statement.
  • About 1000 people converged on Palmerston North to watch Peters’ speech. There was a notable lack of protesters.

Armed with a bullhorn, Shane Jones licked his lips.

Tension was high in the hours before Winston Peters was set to take the stage for his leader’s address in Palmerston North.

Security was on high alert. The NZ First executive was going over contingency plans if

