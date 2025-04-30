“This visit comes at an important moment in New Caledonia’s history and reinforces New Zealand’s commitment to being a constructive partner in the region for both New Caledonia and France,” Peters said.

“We are looking forward to meeting the new leadership of the Government of New Caledonia and continuing New Zealand’s warm and long-standing relationship with France.

“New Zealand wants to listen, learn and support New Caledonia’s pathway forward as a neighbour and fellow member of the Pacific Islands Forum,” he said.

Tensions are still high in the territory after last year’s unrest. Some New Caledonians, primarily members of the Indigenous Kanak community, want full independence from France, while others, primarily those who trace their ancestry back to France, prefer a closer relationship.

Valls, visiting the territory for the third time in two months, said all parties needed to try to make a new political agreement possible or risk a civil war.

“We’ll take our responsibilities, on our part, and we will put on the table a project that touches New Caledonia’s society, economic recovery, including nickel, and the future of the younger generation”, he told French journalists on Sunday.

RNZ Pacific reported Valls said there existed a “difficult path” that might reconcile the views of those who wanted full independence for the territory and those who wanted it to remain part of France.

“If there is no agreement, then economic and political uncertainty can lead to a new disaster, to confrontation and to civil war”, he said.

Peters will also visit the Pacific Community (SPC), a leading science and technical agency in the Pacific, and meet with Director-General Dr Stuart Minchin.

