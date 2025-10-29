Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has sanctioned 65 so-called “shadow fleet” vessels involved in shipping Russian oil. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has sanctioned 65 so-called “shadow fleet” vessels involved in shipping Russian oil.

The move was announced in a statement released on Thursday morning coinciding with Peters’ meeting with the Nordic 5 Foreign Ministers in Stockholm.

He said oil was a key source of revenue helping Russia fund its war in Ukraine, and the shadow fleet was part of a broader network undermining global efforts to curtail its trade.

It comes a day after Reuters news agency reported a New Zealand company offered insurance to tankers helping the trade of billions of dollars of Iranian and Russian oil, skirting Western sanctions.

This is New Zealand’s 33rd round of Russia sanctions.