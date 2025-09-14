Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Willie Jackson says Tākuta Ferris giving ‘political extremists’ ammunition, may hurt Te Pāti Māori, Labour

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Te Pāti Māori wouldn't condemn the comments. Video / NZ Herald

Labour MP Willie Jackson says Tākuta Ferris is handing “political extremists” ammunition to “paint Te Pati Māori as too extremist to ever work with the Labour Party to kick this Government out”.

The co-chair of the party’s Māori caucus says it is a “matter for Te Pati Māori leadership

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save