Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Why so many Pacific nations voted against UN resolution to protect civilians in Gaza

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
The General Assembly at UN headquarters. Photo / AP

The General Assembly at UN headquarters. Photo / AP

Pacific nations raised the collective eyebrows of human rights advocates and one former Fijian prime minister, when they joined a tiny bloc just 16 countries in voting against a United Nations resolution calling .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics