Niwa considered not putting its branding on the four Chevrolet Silverados because “a large American ute is not the image that Niwa wishes to project”. Photo / Corey Fleming.

Niwa considered not putting its branding on the four Chevrolet Silverados because “a large American ute is not the image that Niwa wishes to project”. Photo / Corey Fleming.

Crown research institute Niwa considered not putting its branding on the four expensive “Super Tower” Silverado utes it recently bought to tow some of its heavy boats.

Correspondence and advice on the purchase of the utes, released under the Official Information Act, show officials at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research were concerned that “a large American ute is not the image that Niwa wishes to project”.

The officials considered options to “soften the look” of the RAM utes then being eyed for purchase by removing the large “in-your-face” badges. They also said Niwa could “consider not signwriting the vehicles”.

The officials were correct in thinking the utes were conspicuous. They were spotted at a car yard by an eagle-eyed Herald reader, who questioned why a Government agency would buy vehicles that retailed at $172,000. The Chevrolet Silverado is actually at the cheaper end of what Niwa was looking to buy. Its first option, the RAM 2500/3500, retails at about $190,000.

The purchase of heavy vehicles by an institute that researches climate change was inevitably going to lead to controversy. The advice received by the Herald noted that the organisation recognised “a mandate for Niwa to move to lower-emission vehicles”. However, officials said their “combined experience” told them “the best and safest vehicle option” for towing heavy boats was a “Super Tower” ute.