Why Government decision to scrap Labour rules could lessen competition and push up ECE fees

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Early Childhood Education fees are high and growing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Government officials have confirmed what almost every knew parent already knows - early childhood education (ECE) is extremely expensive.

But what officials don’t know is why the cost of ECE has risen so

