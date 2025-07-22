As a result of accounting changes, the risk margin will be reduced to zero, shaving about $7b off ACC’s OCL when the change comes into effect next year, according to information released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.
The change will also have a saving to ACC’s reported expenses by about $350 million a year, which will flow over to a saving for the Government, reducing the Operating Balance Before Gains and Losses (Obegal) – a measure of the surplus or deficit that has fallen out of favour with the current Government.
Unfortunately for people and businesses, this will not lead to a reduction in ACC levies – or even a change in the trajectory of levies.
ACC Minister Scott Simpson said the new standard had “no impact on levies”.
“The Government sets the funding policies and it already excludes the risk margin,” Simpson said.
“I am absolutely committed to ensuring the financial sustainability of ACC to ensure we have a system that is not only there for us, but for our grandchildren too. I plan to announce further steps on this in due course,” he said.
ACC has not yet started using the new accounting standard, known as IFRS17. The Government is still working through the implications of the new standard.
The current standard used by ACC is IFRS 4. This standard forces ACC to add a risk margin to the OCL; however it is believed this standard is more appropriate for private insurers, given it is assumed that if a public insurer, such as ACC, ever got into trouble, the Government would bail it out – or put it on a footing that would allow it to rebuild its balance sheet.
The Government is having several struggles with ACC, notably the ballooning costs of claims and poor performance when it comes to rehabilitating people.