ACC's overall liability calculation would be reduced as a result of the change. Photo / RNZ

The amount of money ACC estimates it will need to pay out in claims would be reduced by $7 billion as the result of an accounting change agreed by the Government.

Unfortunately for households and businesses, the change will not mean a reduction to levies they pay to fund ACC – or the trajectory by which those levies are expected to grow.

ACC, the state-owned insurer for accident and injury claims, calculates an outstanding claims liability (OCL) figure to help it work out how much it might be on the hook for in claim costs in the years to come.

Levies and government funding levels are used to ensure ACC has enough money to pay for this liability.

Currently, one way of calculating the OCL includes adding 12.7% risk margin to the base calculation – the margin is to ensure the insurer can cover the cost of claims if they come in above its central estimate.