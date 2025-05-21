Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Weaponisation of starvation is a war crime – Phil Goff

By Phil Goff
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

With a quarter of the Gaza population starved and deprived of basic needs, 22 countries have condemned Israel into lifting aid ban. Photo / Getty Images

With a quarter of the Gaza population starved and deprived of basic needs, 22 countries have condemned Israel into lifting aid ban. Photo / Getty Images

  • More than 20 countries, including New Zealand, have called for Israel to allow a full and immediate resumption of aid to Gaza.
  • Tom Fletcher, the UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the Security Council that denial of food and medical supplies was driving Gaza towards famine.
  • Other international organisations have condemned the blockade as being designed to intentionally starve the population.

Latest reports from the United Nations suggest that 14,000 babies in Gaza are suffering severe acute malnutrition.

Half a million people, a quarter of the population, face starvation.

From the comfort and safety of our homes and New Zealand, we’ve seen film clips of the human suffering of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics