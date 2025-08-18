Watch: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister Chris Penk announce construction changes

These included a voluntary consolidation, allowing councils to group together to deliver building control functions; creating a small number of regional building consent authorities; or establishing a single point of contact for builders to submit plans to.

Luxon is also likely to face questions on the news of the day, including the latest efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine on terms satisfactory to the Ukrainian Government.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a coalition of the willing summit for Ukraine’s backers.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed Luxon was invited to participate in the virtual meeting held overnight, “but he was unable to due to time zone differences”.

Instead, Luxon was represented by officials.

Speaking to NewstalkZB on Monday morning, Luxon also confirmed the Government would look at relaxing the ban on residential foreign buyers.

“We’ve got a proposal which we’ll take to Cabinet, obviously final decisions are made there ... we’re taking it in the next few weeks,” he said.

It follows NZ First leader Winston Peters confirming to the Herald he might support changes to relax the ban for expensive properties.

“If you are going to put $15 million in the country, I think you should be able to buy a house, yes. But not a $2m house,” Peters said.

National campaigned on relaxing the ban for homes worth more than $2m. Buyers would need to pay a 15% stamp duty, or “foreign buyers’ tax” on the purchase.