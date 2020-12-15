Watch live: Speaker Trevor Mallard faces MPs' questions over $330k payout

Speaker Trevor Mallard is facing MPs' questions over spending $330,000 of taxpayer money settling a defamation case against him.

Mallard was sued last year after wrongly alleging a man accused of rape was working at Parliament.

After settling the case 18 months later, Mallard last week personally apologised to the man and revealed the legal costs included a $158,000 payout to the plaintiff and more than $175,000 in lawyers fees.

Mallard said this afternoon he was appearing before the committee because he cares "deeply" about Parliamentary accountability and transparency and that he called chair Barbara Kuriger to advise he wanted to appear.

He started the meeting by restating the apology to the plaintiff and then extended it to the House and all New Zealanders.

Mallard said his understanding of "rape" was incorrect at the time.

"I made a mistake and for that I unreservedly apologise to the House and to New Zealanders."

Speaker Trevor Mallard is set to appear before a select committee to answer questions about his $330,000 payout. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mallard said when he became Speaker there was a widespread culture of bullying and covering it up and changes needed to be made to make Parliament a safe place to work.

Mallard said the Francis Review was "shocking but not surprising" and referred to the part in the report which states there were 14 accounts of sexual assaults and that three were particularly concerning.

Mallard said his error had taken attention away from the work which had occurred since the review and he regretted that.

On the timing of the media statement, Mallard said he wanted to release it on the first sitting day after being signed at 5pm on December, Thursday 3.

Due to that sitting day being the same day as the Royal Commission of Inquiry's findings into the Christchurch mosque attacks were released, and wanting to respect the families, he waited until journalists were out of the lock-up and released it that afternoon.

Mallard said National MP Gerry Brownlee chaired the group to expand the rules for MPs to include settlement costs - this was not the process followed by Mallard as he is a Minister.

In September, Mallard said he formally removed himself from the settlement process and did not discuss the process with Deputy Speaker at the time Anne Tolley, who approved the process.

Mallard said it was always his intention to be transparent and carved out a clause in the agreement so he could participate in Parliamentary processes but he was not able to reveal elements of the case.

Questions from MPs

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop has asked why Mallard refused to make a comment about the case in the House when asked last week.

Mallard said if he'd been given some notice he would have been "better prepared" and he could have come to an arrangement consistent with the agreement and the carve-out clause.

Bishop said he thought MPs assumed there would be a statement in the House by Mallard but the Speaker refuted that - they should know not to assume anything in the House.

Mallard said he had made an apology to the House through the committee in response to a question about whether he will apologise in February when the House resumes.

The settlement came out of a mediation meeting and Mallard said he got the first copy of the agreement "in early December" and he didn't see earlier drafts of it.

Mallard said there was an order by the courts for Mallard or his counsel to approach the plaintiffs but it was his understanding that counsel from each side met and both parties were convinced that instead of spending hundreds of thousands more on the case, they settled.

Mallard said he did not have further insight into the incident at the centre of the case beyond the Francis Review.

The Taxpayers' Union pig, which had been sitting in on the meeting, was removed before MPs' questions began.

The Taxpayers' Union pig arrived at the select committee meeting to question Trevor Mallard on his payout - but was kicked out. Photo / Claire Trevett

In the apology last week, Mallard said it was "incorrect" of him to suggest the man had been accused of rape "as that term is defined in the Crimes Act 1961".

Opposition parties said they had lost confidence in Mallard and at the weekend he agreed to appear before the Governance and Administration Select Committee to answer questions.

National leader Judith Collins has called for Mallard to apologise and offer his resignation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she still has confidence in Mallard and that he was still the right person for the job, pointing to his work on making Parliament a better workplace.

Mallard ensured he was able to be accountable to Parliamentary processes, like written questions and select committees, by including a clause in his agreement with the man.