PM-elect Christopher Luxon to speak a day out from final vote count release

PM-elect Christopher Luxon is set to speak to media from Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon will speak to the media this afternoon on the eve of the final election result being known.

He is expected to appear on Auckland’s North Shore alongside local National MP-elects and will take questions on the progress of coalition negotiations with Act and New Zealand First.

Since October 14′s preliminary result indicated National and Act may need NZ First to form a government, Luxon and other National candidates have been very tight-lipped on how negotiations were going.

Luxon has publicly stated that he was speaking to both Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters. It hasn’t been confirmed whether Seymour and Peters have spoken directly.

1News last week reported Luxon and wife Amanda had dinner with Peters at his Auckland home.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Speaking to The Platform’s Sean Plunket in his only long-form interview after October 14, Peters said he was confident a new government could be formed more quickly than pundits were predicting after special votes were counted.

“I think it can be done much more quickly than people think,” Peters said.

“This can be done with far greater speed if people get into the room and don’t muck around.”

He referenced the importance of New Zealand’s attendance at the Pacific Islands Forum, which starts on November 6 in the Cook Islands, and the Apec Leaders’ Summit in the United States shortly after.

“You might think that that’s not important, but it is for a country like New Zealand because a small country like ours needs to be there in some circumstances, making sure that we’ve got representation.”

Peters, a former Foreign Minister, laughed away Plunket’s question as to whether he’d like to attend the events as Foreign Minister, saying they were engagements Luxon as the next Prime Minister would be interested in attending.

Like Luxon, Peters was similarly guarded when questioned by Plunket, indicating that it had been agreed the interview would not be focused on details of negotiations.

“There’s a proscription on this matter at the moment because we’re all waiting around for the third of November to know exactly what it is we’re dealing with,” he said.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.