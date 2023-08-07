Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to speak about recent Government decisions on renewable energy at his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

He will be joined by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who has just confirmed the Government and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) have agreed to a pay settlement that means nurses and some midwives will get a salary boost.

Hipkins spent yesterday in Auckland announcing the Government’s choice for a second Waitematā Harbour crossing: two three-lane tunnels (one in each direction) for cars and trucks and a 21km light rail tunnel that would stretch from Albany to the Wynyard Quarter.

Indicative costings for the full plan total $35 billion to $44.5b with construction starting in 2029. Hipkins said “all options are still on the table” regarding how the project would be funded, including tolling and public-private partnerships.

As the tunnels were built, two lanes on the existing bridge would be turned into dedicated bus lanes to extend the Northern Busway to the CBD, and some clip-on lanes would become cycling lanes and walkways. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was also looking into building an elevated walkway above the cycle lanes to separate pedestrians.

It was expected Cabinet would make final approval on the build early next year, but it was proposed the road tunnels would be built ahead of the light rail tunnel.

National and Act supported the road tunnel option but both oppose light rail. The Green Party was very critical, with co-leader James Shaw calling the decision “bonkers” during a climate crisis.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was also displeased with how Labour and National had engaged Auckland Council regarding their positions and promised to develop faster and cheaper plans for the crossing.

Hipkins, back in Wellington today for a Cabinet meeting, was understood to have some announcements on renewable energy that he would unveil this afternoon.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall welcomed the pay settlement with nurses and midwives. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Verrall will appear alongside him to address the pay settlement, which includes:

A salary increase for all roles covered by the collective of $4000 effective from April 1, 2023.

An additional flat rate salary increase of $1000 to all Designated Senior Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Designated Senior Midwives

A further salary increase to all steps of all scales of $2000 or 3 per cent whichever is the higher, effective from April 1, 2024

A lump sum payment of $750 will be made to all NZNO members bound by this settlement at the date of ratification.

A further lump sum payment of $500 to all employees.

“Under this latest deal, senior nurses will now earn between $114,025 and $162,802 a year, plus penal rates, and registered nurses between $75,773 and $106,739, plus penal rates,” Verrall said in a press release.

“Senior midwives who are NZNO members will be on full-time base salaries of $104,622-$153,180 and registered midwives on $79,261-$103,535. Overtime and penal rates for working unsocial hours will be additional.”

Midwives represented by NZNO and the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service were yet to resolve their pay equity claim.