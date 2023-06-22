PM Chris Hipkins talks to media following housing announcement and resignation of Michael Wood as minister. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will face further questions on the actions of resigned minister Michael Wood as the Herald reveals the Mt Roskill MP had 16 interactions with the Cabinet Office over his Auckland Airport shares, four more than was previously known.

Hipkins yesterday called an unexpected press conference to announce Wood had resigned as a cabinet minister, giving up his portfolios as Minister for Auckland, Transport, Workplace Relations and Safety, and Associate Finance.

Hipkins said Wood had told him on Tuesday that he held thousands of dollars worth of additional shares in a trust he was a trustee of. The shares were in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank.

Those shareholdings raised problematic questions around potential conflicts, such as decisions made by Cabinet relating to the market study into banks announced on Tuesday, and immigration decisions regarding telecommunications workers.

There is no evidence Wood acted inappropriately in the conflict of interest, something Hipkins said he was confident in.

Wood had already been under review following the revelation by the Herald that he owned shares in Auckland Airport during a time when he was responsible for the aviation sector.

Hipkins recently admitted in the House that Wood had been asked by the Cabinet Office a dozen times to sell the shares but the Herald reported this morning the true number was 16, including one in March 2021 in which the Cabinet Office sent Wood a draft review of Ministers’ interests intended for then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirming the shares had been sold.

Neither the Cabinet Office nor Wood could confirm whether the minister or his office ever responded to that email confirming the statement or correcting the record to say the shares had not in fact been sold.

It appears the Cabinet Office continued to think the shares had been.

On June 30, 2021, Wood’s office told the Cabinet Office his sharebroker had been instructed to sell the shares. The Cabinet Office appeared to believe the shares had been sold because days later, on July 5, 2021, the office sent Wood a letter relating to its annual review including a line which read, “Mr Wood has divested himself of shares in Auckland Airport”.

Michael Wood has resigned as a Cabinet Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier this month, Wood said he only began the process of selling the shares “last year”. Wood and Hipkins did not respond to questions relating to that correspondence.

The timeline comes from an answer to more than 100 Written Parliamentary Questions to Hipkins lodged by the National Party.

Wood’s Workplace Relations and Auckland portfolios were given to Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Andrew Little was given Immigration, David Parker got Transport, and Kiri Allan was given Associate Finance. The Government will now limp to the election with 19 Cabinet ministers after Hipkins decided he would not elevate a new MP into Cabinet to replace Wood.

In a brief statement yesterday, Wood apologised to Hipkins and the public.

He described himself as a “true believer in politics” and that there hadn’t been a “second of my political career where any of my financial interests have influenced my actions or even crossed my mind”.

Wood said he would be taking “some personal time” before returning to work as the MP for Mt Roskill and would not be making any further statements.

Hipkins will be speaking from the Epuni public housing development in Lower Hutt alongside Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods and local MP Ginny Andersen.

He is expected to speak about the Government’s provision of more than 12,000 additional public homes since October, 2017. Almost 10,000 of those were new-builds.

A statement from Hipkins said the Government was on track to deliver more than 18,000 new public and transitional housing places by 2024.