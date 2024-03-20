Leaders from each of the three Opposition parties will be interrogating Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during today’s Question Time in the House.

Labour’s Chris Hipkins, Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi are all listed as having questions for Luxon.

Yesterday, Hipkins attempted to pin Luxon down on how the current economic challenges would impact the upcoming Budget, but the Prime Minister deflected and said he wouldn’t take lessons about economic management from Hipkins.

Swarbrick instead pursued a commitment from Luxon to resign if his Government’s changes to Kāinga Ora’s approach to unruly tenants would lead to more children becoming homeless.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants Kāinga Ora tenants to recognise their responsibilities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Her question in the House was laughed at by members of the Government before Luxon said he wanted to make sure the children currently in emergency housing getting a shot at securing a state house when current tenants weren’t living up to their responsibilities.

Luxon did, however, congratulate Swarbrick on her ascension to the co-leadership, taking over from James Shaw.

Waititi may use his question to push Luxon to support his Member’s Bill proposing to remove GST from food, which will have its first reading today.

In a press release, Waititi said he had presented a petition on the proposal which had garnered almost 20,000 signatures.

“The petition is a strong indication of the appetite in Aotearoa to remove the regressive tax from the human right that is access to kai.”

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.