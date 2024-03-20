Labour’s Grant Robertson has delivered his final speech as a politician with his valedictory this evening.

The former finance minister’s last address in the House was set to be a must-watch for many across the political spectrum, given Robertson’s significance within recent political history and his renowned ability for speech-making.

Labour leader and close friend Chris Hipkins said he looked forward to the speech as it would be “Grant at his best”.

“He always puts on a good show for these things. Of course, I’m sad to see him leaving.”

Hipkins said he had not seen an advance copy, saying a politician’s first and last speeches - their maidens and valedictories - should be free from critique from others so they could say what they liked.

Often maidens and valedictories are well-attended by members of the politician’s party but the level of attendance from rival political parties varies.

However, Robertson will have Prime Minister Christopher Luxon watching on in the House. The National leader said he appreciated Robertson’s service to Parliament, having first been elected as Wellington Central MP in 2008.

“I’m one of those people who believes, irrespective of your politics, irrespective of your differences, he came to this place with good intentions and he did the very best that he could.

“I disagree with a lot of what he did, but it’s actually being respectful to him.”

Robertson has already confirmed he would take up the role of Otago University vice-chancellor.

Grant Robertson will take up the vice-chancellor role at Otago University. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Herald has compiled a summary of his more famous ‘roasts’, in which he could be hard-hitting, sometimes brutal and cutting, and very often funny.

His general debate speeches began in August 2009 when he kicked off by describing his fellow first-term MP Simon Bridges as “modest” before saying it was believed Bridges sang Carly Simon’s “You’re so Vain” on the bus home every night.

His earlier speeches litigated the bad patches and scandals of the National Government from 2008 – 2017.

There were the heartfelt speeches: after earthquakes and disasters, after the mosque attacks. He spoke about Covid-19 and the parliamentary protests – the period he has described as the hardest in his career. He often referred to his own upbringing in Dunedin.

However, he was at his best when he reached for the tool of humour to pillory and dramatically re-tell the various woes of National in its years in Opposition. On one occasion, that included holding up artworks to represent their state, including the Assassination of Julius Caesar as a depiction of caucus meetings.

