Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will pour cold water on speculation of a new capital gains or wealth tax in his first pre-Budget speech today.

Hipkins will tell an audience of Auckland businesspeople hosted by the Employers and Manufacturers Association the Government was not planning tax reform in the May Budget, on the back of a report from IRD published yesterday that showed the super rich pay effective tax rates roughly half the tax rate of middle income New Zealanders. His speech is scheduled to start at 12.40pm - you can watch it live here.

An IRD study into the effective tax rate paid by a sample of 311 New Zealanders found they paid a median effective tax rate of 9.4 per cent.

Treasury reckons a comparable tax rate for a “middle wealth” Kiwi was 20.2 per cent - that rate includes GST they pay and any benefits someone might receive like Working for Families. If those are left out, their tax rate is even higher.

The median wealth of the families was $106 million - but a handful of extremely wealthy people meant the mean wealth of those families was $276m.

Today’s speech will set out how the Government plans to fund the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle - this will probably be a mix of resequencing existing infrastructure projects and debt funding.

There will not be a cyclone levy. The Government had earlier looked at the possibility of levy funding the cyclone recovery.

Hipkins will also begin to articulate his own economic outlook, which he has not yet done in any great detail.

The speech will include three points that gesture towards Hipkins’ own economic outlook.

It marks the first of a series of pre-Budget speeches delivered by Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson ahead of the Budget being delivered on May 18.

While Hipkins will attempt to hose down any speculation the Budget will include new taxes.

However some are already looking beyond the Budget to Labour’s revenue policy for the 2023 election and wondering whether it will include new taxes that respond to some of the concerns raised in the IRD report.

Parker said talks with colleagues about what might be included in this report had already begun.

“I’ve long believed, as a lot of other people do, that there are unfairnesses in the tax system. I remain of that view and I think this report proves that case,” Parker said.

He said he believed the Government could make the tax system fairer, but said he would not be announcing tax policy just yet.

Other parties have responded to the report.

National leader Christopher Luxon said the report was “broadly fair”, and noted that a key factor driving the inflated incomes of the super-wealthy was inflated asset valuations during the pandemic, which he blamed on the Government’s mismanagement of the economy.

Act leader David Seymour said the report was flawed because it relied overly on unrealised capital gains.

The Greens say the Government needs to forge ahead with a wealth tax or a capital gains tax.

Revenue spokeswoman Chlöe Swarbrick said the party was “proud to have long fought for taxing wealth fairly, through a capital gains tax or a wealth tax.

“The evidence today continues to make the case crystal clear,” she said.