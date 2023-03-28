Question time from Parliament. Video / supplied

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon will face off in the first Question Time of the sitting block, with transgender rights, education, and the future of Family Violence Minister Marama Davidson likely topics of discussion.

Parliament resumes sitting at 2pm

The Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (better known as Posie Parker) rally over the weekend hangs over Parliament.

Hipkins this morning revealed Davidson had apologised for saying that “it is white cis men who cause violence in the world”.

Davidson made the comment while being videoed shortly after she had been hit by a motorcycle as she was leaving an Auckland counter-protest to British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull on Saturday.

Luxon said Davidson should apologise publicly.

“I think the bottom line is her comments were an incredibly harmful generalisation of an entire group of people, they were wrong, they were offensive,” Luxon said.

“What I haven’t heard from her or Chris Hipkins yesterday is an apology and I think they should do that.”

Meanwhile, Act leader David Seymour called for Davidson to be sacked unless she could prove what she said was correct.

“Davidson’s comments are outrageous and extremely inappropriate for a minister that is responsible for reducing family violence and harm,” Seymour said.

“Family violence and harm does not discriminate and her obvious bias against one race is deeply troubling.”

National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said she was disappointed with aspects of the counter protest.

“I was really disappointed to see elements of violence and I don’t think anyone wants a situation in New Zealand where if a mob is unruly and someone else is prevented from the right to free speech,” Willis said.

When asked about the “mob” comparison, Willis said “there were elements that were mob-like in the sense that what we saw in effect was that someone didn’t have their ability to express their views”.

National will also be keen to press the issue of education.

The party launched its education policy over the recess, which would require more prescriptive teaching of the “basics” like reading, writing and maths.

National is also keen to highlight the issue because it thinks that it is an effective way to attack Hipkins, who was the education minister until he became Prime Minister.