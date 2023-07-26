Watch Live: Australian PM Anthony Albanese touches down in Wellington

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins walks with Austrlian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on their way to a dinner during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania earlier this month.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down in Wellington for his whirlwind visit to New Zealand.

Shortly after 1pm he was welcomed to Parliament with a powhiri. He was given a warm greeting by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Speaker Adrian Rurawhe.

Hipkins and Albanese shook hands, signed a book, and departed to the Speaker’s chambers.

Albanese will attend Question Time at 2pm, seated to the left of the speaker as a visiting dignitary.

This is the first time an Australian Prime Minister has been in the Chamber since Julia Gillard addressed NZ Parliament in 2011.

On Wednesday evening, he will attend a gala dinner hosted by the Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government house, marking the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations (CER) Agreement between NZ and Australia.

It is not the only diplomatic visit to Wellington this week. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will also be visiting. He arrives tonight and will have a suite of engagements on Thursday morning.

Ahead of Albanese’s visit, Hipkins said he believed “the trans-Tasman relationship is the strongest it has been in decades”.

This is largely a result of Australia making tweaks to its controversial 501 deportation policy and opening up a pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders resident in Australia.

“Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is a chance to recognise our past achievements, to celebrate the progress we have made this year and to set ambition for where Australia and New Zealand want to go next,” Hipkins said.

The pair are also celebrating the co-hosing of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is an example of how our countries work together to deliver on the world stage, and is a clear demonstration of our two countries’ strong commitment to gender equality and fairness,” Hipkins said.

More to come...