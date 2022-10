Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front her post-Cabinet press conference today. It will be the first post-Cabinet press conference since returning from her trips to London and New York. Video / Mark Mitchell

A report on the effect of the Government's Healthy Homes Initiative on people's health and wellbeing has been released.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 31,000 children, pregnant people and 111,000 of their family members are warmer and healthier thanks to the Healthy Homes Initiative, according to the latest three-year evaluation report.

Ardern said it was known when they came into Government some housing stock was making people sick. However, she said it was "heartening" to see the impact of the Healthy Homes Initiative.

She said in some cases, the differences made were simply giving people the ability to heat their home.

Asked whether she was confident state homes were compliant, the PM said not yet but said work was continuing in the area. She said the Government inherited state homes that weren't compliant.

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall was also at the press conference. When asked about the Palmerston North hospital death - where a pregnant woman with sepsis died after admission to ICU was delayed for several hours - Verrall said it was a tragic incident and said we will have to see the result of the Coroner's investigation.

About the culture at the hospital, Verrall said issues of culture and how the escalation of how people who have sepsis are dealt with will be covered in reports.

On the hospital death, Ardern said the first thing that stood out to her was the request for privacy from the family but said it was a "devastating story".

Ardern was also asked about National branding various Government initiatives as taxes.

She said it was not a fair representation and there was a lesson to be learned from overseas institutions implementing wide-ranging tax cuts and the impact on markets, pension funds, inflation etc.

Ardern didn't believe it was unfair to compare National's plan to introduce tax cuts with those brought in in the UK.

On visitor visas, Ardern said the group of visa applicants don't make up the majority of people coming into the country for tourism. The majority don't require a visa.

Those who do, are from specific countries and they make up about 12.5 per cent of tourists. China has been removed from this group as they are tending not to travel at the moment, Ardern said.

From August 1, median visa processing time was 14 days. Ardern was happy to see that time quickening.

On issues getting chefs into the country, Ardern said it had been identified as an issue and said the Minister of Immigration, Michael Wood, would elaborate on a temporary solution in the coming days.

During the press conference, Ardern affirmed her support for Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle, following her Instagram post endorsing him. She confirmed she would be making a similar post for Labour-backed Auckland candidate Efeso Collins tomorrow.

Ardern wouldn't speculate on what the lowest turnout threshold would be for local elections to be considered invalid.

On her meeting with representatives from the Solomon Islands, Ardern said she wouldn't be interfering regarding relationships between other countries, when asked about the Solomons' lack of engagement with the United States.

On Iran, Ardern said she had been "deeply concerned" by the loss of life and the human rights issues for women and girls. New Zealand's concerns had been raised by MFAT, Ardern said.

Asked why the Indian foreign minister is making a visit at this time, Ardern said she could not speak on their behalf. Asked how significant it is to have a visit for the first time in 20 years, Ardern said she hoped to strengthen the trading relationship between the countries.

Healthy Homes Initiative

The Healthy Homes Initiative report showed more than 100,000 interventions – providing education, beds and bedding, curtains, housing relocation, and heating to those who need it most. The Government recently expanded the scheme to cover the whole country by the end of the year.

"It is our belief as a Government that everyone deserves a warm, dry, healthy home," Verrall said.

"Poor housing stock can make people sick and by improving housing conditions, people are healthier and more likely to stay in school or in work, while also relieving pressure on the health system.

"These results support our decision to expand the programme to nationwide coverage. We inherited a programme that was underfunded and narrowly targeted. We've invested $30 million in the initiative and in Budget 22 funded its extension to the whole country.

"We anticipate that this expansion can extend the benefits of the programme to a large number of people across the whole country.

"This is an example of our wellbeing investment working. Programmes like this are improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders and are a key component of our plan to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child," Verrall said.

Initially, the programme targeted low-income families with children at risk of rheumatic fever, but was expanded to focus on families with children aged up to 5 and pregnant women, and recently rolled out to the rest of the country.

Associate Minister of Health Aupito William Sio said the Healthy Homes Initiative had made a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of over 31,000 tamariki/hapū māmā and over 111,000 members of their whānau/aiga.

"It's significant that 94 per cent of referrals identify as Māori or Pacific. Many in our communities live in multi-generational households and have multiple health conditions," Sio said.

The final of the three cost of living payments has been paid out today.

The payments were intended to help middle-income households with the rising cost of living, but became a political football after a messy rollout from IRD.

On RNZ, Ardern played down the suggestion that the government would make available additional fiscal support for households beyond the current fuel excise and road user charge cut which expires at the end of January.

She said additional support could make inflation worse.

"Certainly what you do in this area can have an inflationary impact," Ardern said, criticising National's tax cut package for likely adding to inflation.