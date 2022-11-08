Watch: Huge gang tangi procession blocks Auckland traffic, police investigating

Motorcyclists stop traffic in procession at a roundabout on Ascot Rd in Māngere, South Auckland. Video / Supplied

Police are investigating after traffic came to a standstill yesterday as more than 150 motorcyclists flooded Auckland streets following a gang-linked tangi.

A video showed scores of people riding motorcycles through a roundabout connecting Ascot and Oruarangi Rds in Māngere, South Auckland about 1pm, blocking traffic for several minutes.

It was understood the procession was linked to the tangi of a long-time Black Power member.

On the same day as the procession, a senior member of the Tribesmen motorcycle gang was shot in the nearby suburb of Ōtara and was taken to Middlemore Hospital. Police do not believe the incidents are related.

A police spokesperson said officers were aware of the gang presence in Māngere on Monday.

The spokesperson said some reports of traffic offending were received as the procession passed through traffic and officers were making inquiries.

The video, which an affected commuter supplied to National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell, caught the beginning of the procession and the motorcycles going through the roundabout and onto Ascot Rd.

A truck and a car stood stationary as riders, at times travelling three-abreast along the road, made their way along the procession route. Some veered off the road and onto the footpath.

Cars involved in the procession featured gang members wearing patches hanging outside windows or sitting in the back of utes.

Smoke could be seen billowing as one car performed burnouts as it slowly rounded the roundabout.

Speaking to the Herald, Mitchell said yesterday’s procession was another example of gang members acting with impunity and intimidating members of the public.

“It’s well past the time that gangs are reminded that our police control our roads and streets, and not them.”

Police Minister Chris Hipkins told the Herald police had been “very proactive” in following up convoy offending by gangs and expected them to continue to do so.

While he wasn’t aware of yesterday’s procession, Hipkins didn’t fully condemn it but did not excuse it.

“Everybody should be respectful. Where there is a funeral or a tangi, we should be respectful and provide opportunities to mourn the dead.

“That does not mean they should engage in illegal activity following that.”







