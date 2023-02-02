Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will speak publicly from Waitangi after attending the Iwi Chairs Forum where leaders of Māoridom are expected to discuss dropping the co-governance label, among other matters.

The forum would be Hipkins’ first formal engagement at this year’s Waitangi Day celebrations - his first major outing as Prime Minister.

He is expected to speak about 12.30pm.

It comes as the Government commits to an investment of $3 million to support the Waitangi National Trust Board in the maintenance of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, also Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister, said the Treaty Grounds were Northland’s “single greatest attraction” and deserved support.

“Cruise ships have started to return to the Bay of Islands, and visitor numbers are gradually starting to increase. Supporting the Trust will help them to make the most of the return of tourists and contribute to the Northland economy,” Sepuloni said.

The Herald today reported some iwi leaders were in favour of retiring the term co-governance as a way of explaining partnership arrangements between the Crown and Māori.

Hipkins, and his National counterpart Christopher Luxon, had both accepted there was little clarity among the public as to what the term meant.

Co-governance was closely tied to the Government’s Three Waters legislation, which aimed to improve the management of the country’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

This included establishing four entities governed by territorial authorities and mana whenua - the co-governance aspect.

Waikato-Tainui tribal executive chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan, who would be attending the forum, told the Herald he would be advising Hipkins to drop the use of the term altogether.

“Remove the label of co-governance and go back to the concept of mahi tahi, partnership, or working together,” Morgan said.

Morgan had been nominated as an iwi representative on the co-governance board in Three Waters’ Entity A, which stretched from the Bombay Hills to the Far North.

Waikato-Tainui tribal executive chairman Tukoroirangi Morgan. Photo / Supplied

He believed co-governance was a “modern expression of partnership”, but negative rhetoric had infected debate on the issue.

“Everything that our people signed up to in the Treaty is being manifested in this co-governance.

“This debate on co-governance is full of contradictions because there are a whole number of models in this country that in their own way amplify partnership.”

The establishment of Kōhanga Reo was one example, and the establishment of charter schools or partnership schools - by the Act Party - was another. Both were funded by the Crown and allowed Māori to educate their children in their own way.

“Without the shared approach with the Crown, Kōhanga Reo would not have endured,” he said.

Charter schools were abolished by the current Government.

Hipkins’ journey north to New Zealand’s birthplace was not entirely smooth, as bad weather forced his flight to Kerikeri to return to Auckland.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office said the plane tried to land “a couple of times” at the Bay of Islands airport in Kerikeri. The plane stayed in the air, circling the airport a number of times, before a decision was made to fly back to Auckland.

It was understood Hipkins travelled to Waitangi by car last night.