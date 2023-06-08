Fresh from Beijing talks, Daniel J Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for Asian and Pacific Affairs. Photo / State Dept

High ranking US official Daniel Kritenbrink who has arrived in New Zealand fresh from talks in Beijing says he is cautiously optimistic that the US and China can manage their increasing competition.

“No matter happens between the United States and China, we are committed to keeping open channels of communication so we can manage responsibly our increase in competition,” he told the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs conference in Auckland today.

“That was my No 1 goal. I came away cautiously optimistic in our ability to do so,” he said in response to a question.

“I think the stakes are high and the challenges are significant but we are committed to continuing to work at it.

Kritenbrink is the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. He spent eight hours in talks with Chinese officials including Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, at a time when talk of conflict has escalated, tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait are high, and near-misses between warships and jets are increasing.

In his formal speech, Kritenbrink said the Beijing talks had been “exceptionally candid,” constructive and productive.

They had discussed a wide range of issues including the bilateral relationship, cross-strait issues, channels of communication and other matters.

“But we also made clear that the United States would compete vigorously with China and that we will continue to stand up for our interests and our values.

“I also want to reassure you that we do not seek conflict with China or a new Cold War.

“We are not trying to contain China. Even as we compete, we will work to maintain open lines of communication so as to avoid miscalculation and to prevent competition from veering into conflict.”

He said the US strategy towards the People’s Republic of China remained “invest, align, and compete.”

That meant investing in the foundations of American strength at home; aligning with partners and allies with our approach abroad; and we are harnessing both to compete with the PRC to defend our interests and build our vision for the future.

“We are committed to working with allies and partners to advance a free and Indo Pacific, one that is at peace and grounded in respect for a rules-based international order, and to standing up to attempts by anyone to undermine that order,” he said.

“But in doing so, we do not ask partners to choose. Instead we are working to ensure that our partners have choices, and that they remain free to make their own sovereign decisions, free from coercion.

The US and New Zealand were working together to support Pacific Islands and bolster Pacific regionalism with a strong Pacific Islands Forum at its centre.

“We are extremely grateful to New Zealand, not just for its cooperation but for its sound advice and wise counsel…as we work together to promote our shared values and interests in this critical area.”

He paid particular tribute to New Zealand’s former US ambassador Rosemary Banks for her counsel.

“I will say thank God for New Zealand, thank God for our partnership with this wonderful country.”

He said President Joe Biden, who cancelled a visit to Papua New Guinea last month, will host Pacific Island leaders at a summit in Washington later in the year, as he did last year.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta at the NZ Institute of International Affairs conference in Auckland. Photo / Audrey Young

He said he had been inspired by the speech by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and the degree of “convergence” between their approaches.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also spoke to the conference and the three met together on the sidelines of the conference.

Mahuta said partnerships and relationships were a key pou or pillar of New Zealand’s foreign policy. They were essential to understanding Aotearoa, New Zealand’s place in a troubled world.

Partnerships are enablers and can offset our weaknesses and amplify our strengths and influence.

“Partnerships, where we share values, a commitment to the multilateral system, and an agenda across issues including climate, human rights and regional stability, are likely to become increasingly valued in a troubled world,” she said. “But our global partnerships are not confined to those with whom we share identical points of view.

“Although the international environment may be more complicated, it does not represent ‘a new Cold War’ or require binary choices,” she said.

“We engage with a broad range of global partners. We look to expand our points of commonality, minimise our points of difference, and advocate strongly for approaches that reflect our interests and values. An independent foreign policy requires nothing less.

“Like all countries, Aotearoa, New Zealand cannot be ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. While our relatively small size amplifies the value of partnerships, our capacity to engage can, at times, face real constraints.”

Tomorrow Kritenbrink will hold annual talks with New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade chief executive Chris Seed.