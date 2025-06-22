New Zealand is deploying a Defence Force plane to the Middle East in the hope of evacuating Kiwis from the region absorbed in “extremely worrying” conflict.
It comes after the United States bombed several nuclear sites in Iran, almost 50 years since the US Air Force was last active inIran.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins released a joint statement at 3pm, stating a C-130J Hercules plane would carry Defence Force and Foreign Affairs personnel to the Middle East.
The pair’s statement didn’t clarify where the Hercules would be based, nor the range of personnel travelling.
Peters acknowledged the recent US strikes on Iran as he called for “diplomacy and dialogue”.
“Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying and it is critical further escalation is avoided.
“New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks.
“Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”
