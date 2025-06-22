The plane was expected to leave tomorrow from Auckland and would take “several days” to reach its destination.

Peters said it was “highly uncertain” when the airspace around Iran and Israel would allow for the Hercules to facilitate evacuation flights.

He noted discussions with commercial airlines were ongoing but repeated his advice that Kiwis should leave the region if they could do so safely.

“We know it will not be safe for everyone to leave Iran or Israel and many people may not have access to transport or fuel supplies,” Peters said.

“If you are in this situation, you should shelter in place, follow appropriate advice from local authorities and stay in touch with family and friends where possible.”

Winston Peters and Judith Collins speak to media at Whenuapai Airbase, Auckland. 22nd June 2025, NZ Herald photograph by Sylvie Whinray

All New Zealanders in the Middle East, not just in Iran and Israel, were urged to register on SafeTravel.

New Zealanders in Iran and Israel needing urgent consular assistance should call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emergency consular call centre on +64 99 20 20 20.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump proclaimed his Air Force had carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iran nuclear sites.

Peters acknowledged the recent US strikes on Iran as he called for “diplomacy and dialogue”.

“Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying and it is critical further escalation is avoided.

“New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks.

“Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”

