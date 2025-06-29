US Proud Boys no longer terrorists in NZ as designation lapses

“Designating any group as a terrorist entity is a significant step, and it is important any recommendation to do so is in accordance with our legislation.”
Members of the Proud Boys were recently pardoned by US President Donald Trump for their part in the Capitol riot in 2021.
In January, the Guardian reported comments from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to conspiracy theorist Info Wars host Alex Jones that he was seeking retribution.
“The people who did this, they need to feel the heat, they need to be put behind bars, and they need to be prosecuted,” he said.
The argument that informed the 2022 designation explained how the Proud Boys “deliberately deploy a tactic called crypto-fascism” intended to disguise extremism to increase its appeal to more mainstream audiences.
It referenced how the group commonly used a non-white chairman as a “foil against accusations of white supremacy”.
“However, when this mask has dropped the APB are easily recognisable as ideologically fascist.”
