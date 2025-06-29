US Proud Boys no longer terrorists in NZ as designation lapses

Members of the American far-right group the Proud Boys are no longer considered terrorists in New Zealand, as the group’s terrorist designation has expired.

A notice published on the New Zealand Gazette on June 19 confirmed the group’s 2022 designation as a terrorist entity under the Terrorism Suppression Act had lapsed.

A spokesperson of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said the Proud Boys remained “on the radar” of the Terrorism Designation Working Group.

“[I]n due course, officials will consider any new information that arises to support a decision around whether there are reasonable grounds to designate it in accordance with the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.”

While the statement didn’t address why the designation wasn’t renewed, it detailed how such an action required an entity to “either knowingly carrying out, or knowingly participating in the carrying out, of an act of terrorism”.