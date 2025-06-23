Foreign Minister Winston Peters is noting the United States’ claim it acted in “collective self-defence consistent with the United Nations charter” when it bombed Iran, as he conveys New Zealand’s position on the attacks.

It comes as Labour and the Greens call on the Government to denounce the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as a breach of international law.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour will likely face questions about New Zealand’s stance while he stands in for Christopher Luxon at today’s post-Cabinet press conference starting 4pm.

In a statement released this afternoon, Peters said New Zealand had “consistently opposed Iran’s nuclear programme” and the country couldn’t be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“In that context, we note the United States’ decision to undertake targeted attacks aimed at degrading Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” the statement read.

“We also acknowledge the US statement to the UN Security Council that it was acting in collective self-defence consistent with the UN Charter.”

He reiterated New Zealand’s support for “all efforts at diplomacy”, encouraging all relevant parties to “return to talks”.

In the hours after the attacks became public, Peters did not give the Government’s view, arguing it was important to assemble “the facts” but did advocate for “dialogue and diplomacy” to replace any further attacks.

He said this morning it would have to be discussed by Cabinet before the Government communicated its position on the US actions.

Yesterday, Labour Party defence spokesman Peeni Henare said the Government should declare the US bombings in breach of international law.

“The New Zealand Labour Party does not support the ongoing attacks, including the United States’ bombing of Iran, which is in breach of international law, and the Government should be saying this.”

Henare endorsed Peters in calling for an “immediate end to hostilities and a return to talks”.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson wants a clear statement from the Government denouncing the US bombings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson echoed Henare in describing the US attacks as an “illegal bombing” that would inflame tensions across the Middle East.

“The actions of the United States pose a fundamental threat to world peace. The rest of the world, including New Zealand, must take a stand and make it clear that this dangerous escalation is unacceptable,” Davidson said.

“This attack is a blatant breach of international law and yet another unjustified assault on the Middle East from the US.

“[The Government] has failed to sanction Israel for its illegal and violent occupation of Palestine, and we risk burning all international credibility by failing to speak out against what the United States has just done.”

Davidson called on Luxon to rule out “any participation in this conflict”, as well as any involvement in the controversial Aukus security pact.

Speaking yesterday, Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins announced a C-130J Hercules plane containing Defence Force and foreign affairs personnel would take off from Auckland today and would be based in the Middle East, with the hope of evacuating Kiwis from the region.

The plane left Whenuapai Airbase this morning. It was expected to take “several days” to reach its destination, which had not been disclosed for security reasons.

It wasn’t clear how long the plane and its party would be based in the region. Peters speculated it could be “weeks” before the airspace around Iran and Israel was open enough for evacuation flights.

The conflict had prompted fears fuel prices could spike through increases to the global oil price.

As of today, Brent crude oil, the international standard, was up 3.17% at US$79.45 ($133.57) per barrel.

Earlier this month, amid rising tensions in the Middle East, JPMorgan analysts forecast that under a “severe outcome”, a closure of the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices to US$120-130 per barrel.

The Iranian Parliament has voted to shut the important Strait of Hormuz shipping channel in retaliation against the US attacks. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council must decide by tonight whether it moves forward with the decision, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Oilprice.com reported that nearly 20% of global oil moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today said she was getting regular updates from Treasury and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the conflict.

She hadn’t received any formal advice on how New Zealand fuel prices could be impacted but acknowledged predictions from economic commentators saying the global oil price would increase, which often resulted in higher fuel costs.

