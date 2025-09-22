“There’s a lot going on and even though in many ways the UN is at its weakest in the 80 years, nonetheless this is still a place where people come to meet, to talk, to dialogue and in the end that’s the essence of diplomacy and one hopes some good will come from it.”

Clark also queried New Zealand’s delay in recognising a Palestinian state. She said it was expected of us to move with the UK, Canada and Australia yesterday when they made their announcements.

“I think it will be seen as odd because New Zealandtraditionally has had a pretty balanced approach on the Israel-Palestine issues.

“There’s an appreciation now that if there’s not recognition of a Palestinian state, any chance of a two-state solution becomes more and more remote.

“So countries are really rallying now to recognise a state of Palestine to give the Palestinians, you know, some hope that the international community will really tangibly back the two-state solution.”

She said there were also major concerns the assembly in New York would find out about our stance before the New Zealand public.

Thousands of Kiwis marched earlier this month, calling for the Government to recognise Palestine. Photo / Sylvie Winray

Yesterday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morrah that he did not feel we were now trailing behind.

“It’s not a race,” he said.

He told Newstalk ZB that the Government had made “a preliminary decision, which we will look to confirm and also continue to monitor developments through the course of this week. Luxon said a final Cabinet decision would come towards the end of the week before he gives his address at the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister remained tight-lipped on what the decision might be.

“And irrespective of the decision we ultimately make on state recognition, the bigger issue is actually what the hell are you going to do to actually get that region stable, calm and actually peaceful again.”