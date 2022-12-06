In his much anticipated speech, Zelensky urged world leaders to punish Russia for invasion. Video / Supplied

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak directly to New Zealand’s Parliament next Wednesday.

An invite was sent to Zelenskyy in November, and the Herald understands it has now been confirmed that he will speak by video link at 8am next Wednesday.

It comes nearly 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, with thousands of lives lost and millions of people displaced, drawing global condemnation.

Zelenskyy has spoken virtually to parliaments in many countries – including Australia, Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Italy, and Japan. He has used the speeches to call for the support he needs in the invasion.

He would become only the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand’s Parliament, after former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard in 2011.

National MP Simon O’Connor in April lodged a motion calling for Parliament to invite Zelenskyy to speak to Parliament.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said at the time it would be “undiplomatic” to issue an invitation without first checking with Zelenskyy whether it would be welcome.















