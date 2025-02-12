“I wish to argue in front of you that the process that led to this bill’s introduction was fundamentally flawed compared to the processes that are used that lead to legislation customarily in this house.”

He said orthodox policy processes would normally involve in-depth analysis before decisions were made, policy options would be analysed, there would be inter-departmental consultation and discussions, and Māori would be consulted.

“Instead, what we have seen is a bill that has clogged up the House with more than 300,000 submissions it is said, wasted a tremendous amount of time and money and damaged the collective fabric of the nation. We really need to learn from this,” Palmer said.

In her opening remarks, former National Minister Hekia Parata acknowledged the thousands of people who marched in protest to Parliament, despite also having their home demands.

She said the bill was “irretrievably flawed” and should be voted down.

“Instead, I recommend our focus should be on establishing the conditions for Te Tiriti o Waitangi to be honoured in modern and forward-looking ways as the original signatories anticipated for all of us.”

Parata said there had been a “persistent conflation” of the collective rights held by iwi and hapū and tangata whenua and the individual citizen rights that Māori have, which has led to people misunderstanding the purpose of the Treaty.

Former National Party Minister Hekia Parata. Photo / Julia Gabel

“It is the persistent failure of public policy and management that creates many of the misunderstandings New Zealanders have.”

She referenced foreshore and seabed legislation as an example.

“Those beaches on the Tairāwhiti were considered by Ngāti Porou to belong to them, as do Ngāpuhi in Northland. They were never a citizen’s right in the sense of the foreshore and seabed policy.

“Those [issues] have seen marches up and down our country as well, and that will continue unless we really tackle this issue of the definition of rights and the rights holders and circumstances in which those can be exercised, which by the way we do for every other public policy and public management issue.”

Opponents also included former mayor of New Plymouth and self-confessed “recovering racist” Andrew Judd, who said there was a lack of education among Pākehā and the bill was leading to division.

“We haven’t moved on from anywhere. Cook may as well have arrived yesterday. This is so, so divisive and sad,” Judd said.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.