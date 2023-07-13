Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Treasury warns of ‘unsustainable’ Defence Force staff costs, but govt boosted wages anyway

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand Defence Force personnel costs caught the ire of Treasury. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand Defence Force personnel costs caught the ire of Treasury. Photo / NZDF

Officials at Treasury are frustrated at the spiralling costs of Defence Force salaries - despite the Force having a reputation for incredibly low wages.

The Government acknowledged those low wages this year with a funding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics