Of those 800 sites, 558 (or 69.8%) were unattended and of those those 558 unattended sites, 145 (or 26%) were found to not be needed.

Brown said the Government will begin rolling out a “risk-based” approach to TTM use that will reduce the number of cones on our roads, and require NZTA-Waka Kotahi to publicly report in October on how much money has been spent on TTM each year for the past three years, and begin quarterly reporting.

The Government will also appoint independent members to the Road Efficiency Group to manage the reduction in TTM expenditure.

Brown said that he had asked NZTA to outline how much money had been spent each year for the past three years on Temporary Traffic Management and was advised this information was not compiled and so was unavailable.

“The Government will be requiring NZTA and all Road Controlling Authorities to report quarterly on the amount of taxpayers’ money it is spending so that Kiwis know how much of their hard-earned money is being spent on TTM,” he said.

Brown said the Government had delivered $3.9 billion in funding to fix and prevent potholes on our state highways and local roads.

“Over the next decade, NZTA will deliver an increased road renewals programme in an efficient way that reduces the number of road cones and TTM costs overall,” he said.

“The Government is also reviewing the Health and Safety at Work Act and the impact it has on TTM practices in order to see if changes are required to the Act to ensure we balance the safety of road workers with the need to keep costs under control and not unnecessarily inconvenience motorists,” he said.