Jacinda Ardern's last public outing as Prime Minister at Rātana Pā. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern bade farewell to her time as Prime Minister similar to how it began - adored by a besotted public.

Among the throngs of supporters who had converged on Rātana, Jacindamania returned, albeit for a brief moment.

The seemingly relentless anti-Jacinda and anti-Government protesters were nowhere in sight and it offered the outgoing Prime Minister a rare period of respite as she was surrounded by loving fans.

Her Labour colleagues arrived ahead of her this afternoon, but it did nothing to sate the appetite of those who had gathered for the religious and politically significant day, suffering under a blistering sun to see Ardern in her final act.

Jacinda Ardern was moved to tears. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Draped in an elegant korowai, Ardern was accompanied by her successor Chris Hipkins.

As they made their way towards the Rātana temple, the surrounding crowd was slow to part. Ardern could only inch forward, taking slow and deliberate steps, as spectators pressed up against each other, desperate to have their moment with the former Labour leader.

“We are sad,” one woman confessed to Ardern.

“Touch her like Jesus, touch her gown,” another woman urged her friend.

Ardern and Hipkins reappeared after a tour of the temple. The latter made himself available to stiff and over-heating reporters.

The scrum around the next Prime Minister was large. The one around Ardern was bigger.

Free from the tough questions, Ardern was mobbed akin to the days of 2017 when her popularity skyrocketed.

Labour’s contingent then lined up behind Rātana’s brass bands. Armed with various instruments, band members were adorned in striking blazers of blue, red, green, yellow and purple.

Ardern and Hipkins walked side-by-side, sharing a few private words.

As they strode towards the Rātana leadership awaiting them, the all-too-familiar cry of “We love you, Jacinda” made its way from the crowd.

The love for "Aunty" Jacinda was on display. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Those over-awed by the occasion could only muster “there she is” in hushed tones. One couldn’t resist blurting out, “Hi Aunty”.

The whaikōrero that followed said in words the love and adoration expressed in the actions of hundreds in attendance.

Tomorrow is assured to be Hipkins’ day, as he is sworn in as Prime Minister. But for today, he was little more than an afterthought, quite happily sitting in the shadow cast by Ardern’s legacy.

Representatives from iwi, church and the Kīngitanga lavished the former Prime Minister with thanks and praise.

It was evident Rātana, understood to be dealing with its own challenges, was willing to set that aside to pay homage to a leader who had only been remembered fondly in that part of New Zealand.

The political history of Rātana offers a simple explanation why. The church’s founder, TW Ratana, made an alliance with Labour’s Michael Savage almost a century ago and by all accounts, it is holding strong.

Ardern in her capacity as Labour leader comes with that advantage but it’s one she’s clearly built on, particularly through the Covid-19 response.

Kīngitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa spoke of fears within Māori that the coronavirus could lead to a repeat of the devastation the Spanish flu inflicted on Māori 100 years earlier - fears Ardern managed through a hardline approach to the virus.

Rātana is traditionally apolitical and speakers are encouraged to leave the political mudslinging at the front gate.

National leader Christopher Luxon, making his first Rātana visit as leader, pushed the boundaries by venturing into co-governance.

Leaders will perhaps forgive him for raising the subject. Only minutes earlier, Papa had challenged him to not be “afraid of co-governance” - drawing a few chuckles from locals.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stands with her successor Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Papa also challenged Hipkins, bringing up the lack of Māori representation in Labour’s new PM and deputy, but tempered his comments with understanding: “there must be reasons”.

Hipkins was quick to respond, heaping praise on Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene, “rising star” Kiri Allan and fan favourite Adrian Rurawhe - a great-grandson of TW Rātana.

The incoming Prime Minister also toed the line with political rhetoric - at one stage promoting his Government’s changes to the New Zealand curriculum to strong applause from Labour MPs, while Rātana leadership sat largely unmoved.

But the topic rarely shifted from Ardern, who was struck by emotion as she was thanked again and again.

Confessing her arm had been twisted to speak - as if she ever had a choice - Ardern implored Rātana to see “Chippy” as family, as they once did with “Aunty” Jacinda.

Her final words were an effort to answer questions surrounding her resignation - whether it had been forced by the hate she was often subjected to in the role.

Ardern said her “overwhelming experience in this job has been one of love, empathy and kindness”.

In recent days, university researchers found social media sites awash with abusive, angry or threatening messages aimed at the Prime Minister.

Her day in Rātana afforded her at least one day of peace. One for her record to be recognised without having to drown out the hatred she too often endured.