Some mayoral races were decided by five votes or less.

Only eight votes have separated two candidates for mayor and some results have been flipped after the final results for the local government elections have been released.

Nearly a week after the close of voting, New Zealanders will know who will be leading their local councils for the next three years.

Some results had been settled in the preliminary results, but others have seen results confirmed with the release of the final results.

The Westland District Council mayoralty looked like it was heading towards an upset, with 82-year-old Jacquie Grant leading incumbent Mayor Helen Lash.

However, that result has been flipped, with Helen Lash keeping the mayoralty by a margin of eight votes.