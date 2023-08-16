Labour list MP Marja Lubeck bids farewell at the conclusion of her valedictory speech in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The heavy toll taken by the families of MPs and at times “toxic” nature of Parliament and media environment were touched on by three of Labour’s departing politicians in their final speeches on Tuesday.

Marja Lubeck, the country’s first “Dutch-born MP of Indonesian descent”, thanked her family for the support over the last six years while also apologising for the sacrifices they had to make.

“I know at times, I let our whānau slide way too far down the list of priorities. And I’m sorry.”

Lubeck said it was a “privilege” to serve as an MP, first under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, paying tribute to her leadership through tragedies of March 15, 2019 mosque attacks and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lubeck said she was proud of Labour’s achievements, particularly around strengthening workers’ rights - something that pushed her to start a law degree at age 44, prior to becoming an MP.

Lubeck also spoke of being part of the process to eventually have legislation passed banning conversion therapy practices.

“We do know that the world is a safer place for it,” she said.

Lubeck, who has gained a reputation for being quite outspoken on social media, also lamented the media for focusing on “catching people out” and bringing up “10-year-old tweets.

“Feeling powerless witnessing the takedown of some of my colleagues over the years has been a source of my greatest frustration,” she said.

“That, and possibly the change of the breakfast menu at Copperfields,” she added, referring to the Parliament cafe.

She put her blunt approach down to her Dutch origins.

“Many people are too polite, to be honest, while the Dutch are too honest to be polite.

“But as one of my colleagues said, politicians are not prey and that is how it feels to me at times, preying on the imperfections.

“We are not robots, we are humans, good people doing our best, often to the detriment of our personal lives.

“If we could just make the political and media culture less toxic, I think we’d make a lot more progress.”

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle also referenced the sacrifices his family had made and how he looked forward to spending more time with them.

Eagle said one of his proudest moments was laying the groundwork for changes to the Adoption Act to enable children better access to information about their birth parents.

The issue affected him personally: he was adopted in 1972 fresh out of the womb, with no information about his birth parents or their health history. Eagle and his partner have also now adopted their own son.

“Every New Zealander deserves to know who they are, where they are from, and not have to wait 20 years to know who gave birth to them, as happened to me.”

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange used his speech to call out people on social media who turn “politicians into an object rather than a person.

“I’d encourage everyone out there who’s listening. Please feel free to make your comments, that’s our free and open democracy, but also meet with MPs. Meet with us talk with us. We’re open-minded people.”

The three MPs are among a wider group retiring at this year’s election, with several more giving their valedictory speeches this week.

On Wednesday, Act MPs Dr James McDowall and Damien Smith will speak along with former Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

On Thursday former Labour ministers Stuart Nash and Dr David Clark will give their speeches.



