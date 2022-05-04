Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Rough waters ahead, after a week of bad news

5 minutes to read
There are gloomy times ahead. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There are gloomy times ahead. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION

It's been a gloomy few days in New Zealand, as report after report warned the nation faces potentially insurmountable challenges and lacks the capability to fix what is already broken - let alone prepare

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.